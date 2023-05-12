English
    Niyogin Fintech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.73 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.73 crore in March 2023 up 13.29% from Rs. 29.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 down 231.56% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 2050% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 49.69 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.15% returns over the last 6 months and -20.05% over the last 12 months.

    Niyogin Fintech Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.7322.3026.86
    Other Operating Income--2.632.92
    Total Income From Operations33.7324.9329.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.006.306.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.39-6.570.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.418.777.93
    Depreciation1.691.571.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.350.800.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.3324.5516.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.44-10.50-2.76
    Other Income2.572.051.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.86-8.45-1.26
    Interest0.440.25-0.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.30-8.70-1.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.30-8.70-1.15
    Tax0.040.160.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.34-8.86-1.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.34-8.86-1.19
    Minority Interest0.853.480.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.50-5.38-0.75
    Equity Share Capital94.3494.3494.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.57-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.57-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.57-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.57-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
