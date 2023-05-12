Niyogin Fintech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.73 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.73 crore in March 2023 up 13.29% from Rs. 29.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 down 231.56% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 2050% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 49.69 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.15% returns over the last 6 months and -20.05% over the last 12 months.