Niyogin Fintech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.73 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.73 crore in March 2023 up 13.29% from Rs. 29.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 down 231.56% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 2050% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 49.69 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.15% returns over the last 6 months and -20.05% over the last 12 months.
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.73
|22.30
|26.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|2.63
|2.92
|Total Income From Operations
|33.73
|24.93
|29.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.00
|6.30
|6.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.39
|-6.57
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.41
|8.77
|7.93
|Depreciation
|1.69
|1.57
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.35
|0.80
|0.06
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.33
|24.55
|16.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.44
|-10.50
|-2.76
|Other Income
|2.57
|2.05
|1.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|-8.45
|-1.26
|Interest
|0.44
|0.25
|-0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.30
|-8.70
|-1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.30
|-8.70
|-1.15
|Tax
|0.04
|0.16
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.34
|-8.86
|-1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.34
|-8.86
|-1.19
|Minority Interest
|0.85
|3.48
|0.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.50
|-5.38
|-0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|94.34
|94.34
|94.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.57
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.57
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.57
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.57
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited