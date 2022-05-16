Niyogin Fintech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.78 crore, up 63.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.78 crore in March 2022 up 63.01% from Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 87.37% from Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 101.49% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 50.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.86
|25.65
|18.27
|Other Operating Income
|2.92
|1.42
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.78
|27.08
|18.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.20
|11.15
|8.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|-2.50
|0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.93
|7.25
|6.57
|Depreciation
|1.32
|1.32
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.06
|0.30
|3.65
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.43
|12.53
|3.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-2.97
|-5.65
|Other Income
|1.50
|0.65
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-2.31
|-5.53
|Interest
|-0.11
|0.20
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-2.51
|-5.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.15
|-2.51
|-5.59
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.41
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.19
|-2.10
|-5.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.19
|-2.10
|-5.93
|Minority Interest
|0.44
|0.44
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.75
|-1.66
|-5.97
|Equity Share Capital
|94.21
|94.26
|93.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|191.33
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.18
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.18
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.18
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.18
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited