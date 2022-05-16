English
    Niyogin Fintech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.78 crore, up 63.01% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.78 crore in March 2022 up 63.01% from Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 87.37% from Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 101.49% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021.

    Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 50.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.8625.6518.27
    Other Operating Income2.921.42--
    Total Income From Operations29.7827.0818.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.2011.158.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.59-2.500.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.937.256.57
    Depreciation1.321.321.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.060.303.65
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4312.533.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.76-2.97-5.65
    Other Income1.500.650.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.26-2.31-5.53
    Interest-0.110.200.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.15-2.51-5.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.15-2.51-5.59
    Tax0.04-0.410.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.19-2.10-5.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.19-2.10-5.93
    Minority Interest0.440.44-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.75-1.66-5.97
    Equity Share Capital94.2194.2693.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--191.33--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.18-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.18-0.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.18-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.18-0.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
