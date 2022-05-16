Niyogin Fintech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.78 crore, up 63.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.78 crore in March 2022 up 63.01% from Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 87.37% from Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 101.49% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 50.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)