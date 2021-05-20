Niyogin Fintech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore, up 117.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore in March 2021 up 117.71% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2021 up 7.42% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021 up 26.91% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2020.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 70.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.82% returns over the last 6 months and 191.67% over the last 12 months.