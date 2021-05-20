Niyogin Fintech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore, up 117.71% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore in March 2021 up 117.71% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2021 up 7.42% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021 up 26.91% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2020.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 70.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.82% returns over the last 6 months and 191.67% over the last 12 months.
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.27
|16.26
|8.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.31
|Total Income From Operations
|18.27
|16.26
|8.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.19
|1.13
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-0.47
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.57
|3.75
|3.95
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.31
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3.65
|--
|7.15
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.50
|10.57
|2.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.65
|-0.02
|-6.75
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.14
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.53
|0.11
|-6.63
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.59
|0.06
|-6.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.59
|0.06
|-6.70
|Tax
|0.34
|-0.06
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.93
|0.12
|-6.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.93
|0.12
|-6.64
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.97
|0.12
|-6.44
|Equity Share Capital
|93.50
|93.50
|85.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.01
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.01
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.01
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.01
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited