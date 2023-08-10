English
    Niyogin Fintech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.86 crore, up 81.23% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 44.86 crore in June 2023 up 81.23% from Rs. 24.75 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2023 down 15.08% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2023 up 7.66% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 86.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 164.54% returns over the last 6 months and 150.79% over the last 12 months.
    Niyogin Fintech Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.8633.7323.02
    Other Operating Income----1.74
    Total Income From Operations44.8633.7324.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.000.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.521.391.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.889.417.68
    Depreciation1.901.691.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.101.351.79
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.5022.3319.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.05-5.44-8.85
    Other Income0.682.572.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.36-2.86-6.17
    Interest0.790.440.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.15-3.30-6.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.15-3.30-6.22
    Tax-0.510.040.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.64-3.34-6.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.64-3.34-6.30
    Minority Interest1.850.852.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.79-2.50-4.16
    Equity Share Capital94.3494.3494.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.51-0.26-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.51-0.26-0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.51-0.26-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.51-0.26-0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

