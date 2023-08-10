Niyogin Fintech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.86 crore, up 81.23% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 44.86 33.73 23.02 Other Operating Income -- -- 1.74 Total Income From Operations 44.86 33.73 24.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 3.00 0.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.52 1.39 1.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.88 9.41 7.68 Depreciation 1.90 1.69 1.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 4.10 1.35 1.79 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.50 22.33 19.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.05 -5.44 -8.85 Other Income 0.68 2.57 2.68 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.36 -2.86 -6.17 Interest 0.79 0.44 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.15 -3.30 -6.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -7.15 -3.30 -6.22 Tax -0.51 0.04 0.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.64 -3.34 -6.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.64 -3.34 -6.30 Minority Interest 1.85 0.85 2.13 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.79 -2.50 -4.16 Equity Share Capital 94.34 94.34 94.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.51 -0.26 -0.44 Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.26 -0.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.51 -0.26 -0.44 Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.26 -0.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited