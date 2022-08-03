Niyogin Fintech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.75 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.75 crore in June 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022 down 170.05% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022 down 1363.64% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 35.40 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.93% returns over the last 6 months and -65.73% over the last 12 months.