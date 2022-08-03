 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Niyogin Fintech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.75 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.75 crore in June 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022 down 170.05% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022 down 1363.64% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 35.40 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.93% returns over the last 6 months and -65.73% over the last 12 months.

Niyogin Fintech Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.02 26.86 20.57
Other Operating Income 1.74 2.92 --
Total Income From Operations 24.75 29.78 20.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.90 6.20 5.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.92 0.59 0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.68 7.93 6.72
Depreciation 1.34 1.32 1.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.79 0.06 0.09
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.97 16.43 9.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.85 -2.76 -3.18
Other Income 2.68 1.50 1.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.17 -1.26 -1.69
Interest 0.05 -0.11 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.22 -1.15 -1.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.22 -1.15 -1.75
Tax 0.08 0.04 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.30 -1.19 -1.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.30 -1.19 -1.86
Minority Interest 2.13 0.44 0.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.16 -0.75 -1.54
Equity Share Capital 94.31 94.21 93.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -0.08 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.44 -0.08 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -0.08 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.44 -0.08 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 am
