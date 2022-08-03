English
    Niyogin Fintech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.75 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.75 crore in June 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022 down 170.05% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022 down 1363.64% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

    Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 35.40 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.93% returns over the last 6 months and -65.73% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Niyogin Fintech Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.0226.8620.57
    Other Operating Income1.742.92--
    Total Income From Operations24.7529.7820.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.906.205.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.920.590.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.687.936.72
    Depreciation1.341.321.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.790.060.09
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.9716.439.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.85-2.76-3.18
    Other Income2.681.501.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.17-1.26-1.69
    Interest0.05-0.110.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.22-1.15-1.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.22-1.15-1.75
    Tax0.080.040.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.30-1.19-1.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.30-1.19-1.86
    Minority Interest2.130.440.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.16-0.75-1.54
    Equity Share Capital94.3194.2193.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.08-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.08-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.08-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.08-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

