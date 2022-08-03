Niyogin Fintech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.75 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.75 crore in June 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022 down 170.05% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022 down 1363.64% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 35.40 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.93% returns over the last 6 months and -65.73% over the last 12 months.
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.02
|26.86
|20.57
|Other Operating Income
|1.74
|2.92
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.75
|29.78
|20.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.90
|6.20
|5.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.92
|0.59
|0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.68
|7.93
|6.72
|Depreciation
|1.34
|1.32
|1.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.79
|0.06
|0.09
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.97
|16.43
|9.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.85
|-2.76
|-3.18
|Other Income
|2.68
|1.50
|1.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.17
|-1.26
|-1.69
|Interest
|0.05
|-0.11
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.22
|-1.15
|-1.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.22
|-1.15
|-1.75
|Tax
|0.08
|0.04
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.30
|-1.19
|-1.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.30
|-1.19
|-1.86
|Minority Interest
|2.13
|0.44
|0.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.16
|-0.75
|-1.54
|Equity Share Capital
|94.31
|94.21
|93.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.08
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.08
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.08
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.08
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited