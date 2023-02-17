 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Niyogin Fintech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 27.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2022 down 223.49% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 594.95% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

Niyogin Fintech Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.30 23.91 25.65
Other Operating Income 2.63 1.34 1.42
Total Income From Operations 24.93 25.25 27.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.30 1.55 11.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.57 -- -2.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.77 9.50 7.25
Depreciation 1.57 1.51 1.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.80 0.66 0.30
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.55 23.05 12.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.50 -11.03 -2.97
Other Income 2.05 1.20 0.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.45 -9.83 -2.31
Interest 0.25 0.08 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.70 -9.90 -2.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.70 -9.90 -2.51
Tax 0.16 -0.02 -0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.86 -9.88 -2.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.86 -9.88 -2.10
Minority Interest 3.48 4.26 0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.38 -5.62 -1.66
Equity Share Capital 94.34 94.33 94.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 191.33
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.60 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.60 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.60 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.60 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited