Niyogin Fintech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 27.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2022 down 223.49% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 594.95% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.