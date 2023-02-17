English
    Niyogin Fintech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 27.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2022 down 223.49% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 594.95% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

    Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 34.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.56% returns over the last 6 months and -42.68% over the last 12 months.

    Niyogin Fintech Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.3023.9125.65
    Other Operating Income2.631.341.42
    Total Income From Operations24.9325.2527.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.301.5511.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.57---2.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.779.507.25
    Depreciation1.571.511.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.800.660.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5523.0512.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.50-11.03-2.97
    Other Income2.051.200.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.45-9.83-2.31
    Interest0.250.080.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.70-9.90-2.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.70-9.90-2.51
    Tax0.16-0.02-0.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.86-9.88-2.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.86-9.88-2.10
    Minority Interest3.484.260.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.38-5.62-1.66
    Equity Share Capital94.3494.3394.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----191.33
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.60-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.60-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.60-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.60-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am