Niyogin Fintech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 27.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2022 down 223.49% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 594.95% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 34.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.56% returns over the last 6 months and -42.68% over the last 12 months.
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.30
|23.91
|25.65
|Other Operating Income
|2.63
|1.34
|1.42
|Total Income From Operations
|24.93
|25.25
|27.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.30
|1.55
|11.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.57
|--
|-2.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.77
|9.50
|7.25
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.51
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.80
|0.66
|0.30
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.55
|23.05
|12.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.50
|-11.03
|-2.97
|Other Income
|2.05
|1.20
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.45
|-9.83
|-2.31
|Interest
|0.25
|0.08
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.70
|-9.90
|-2.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.70
|-9.90
|-2.51
|Tax
|0.16
|-0.02
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.86
|-9.88
|-2.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.86
|-9.88
|-2.10
|Minority Interest
|3.48
|4.26
|0.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.38
|-5.62
|-1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|94.34
|94.33
|94.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|191.33
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.60
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.60
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.60
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.60
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited