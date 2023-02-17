Niyogin Fintech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in December 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 27.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2022 down 223.49% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 594.95% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 34.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.56% returns over the last 6 months and -42.68% over the last 12 months.