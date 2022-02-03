Niyogin Fintech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.08 crore, up 66.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.08 crore in December 2021 up 66.53% from Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 down 1519.03% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021 down 169.72% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2020.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 70.70 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)