Niyogin Fintech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore, up 165.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore in December 2020 up 165.05% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 101.46% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2020 up 119.78% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2019.

Niyogin Fintech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2019.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 72.90 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.46% returns over the last 6 months and 52.35% over the last 12 months.