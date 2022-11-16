 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Niwas Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 76.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niwas Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 76.66% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 50.34% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

 

Niwas Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.23 0.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.23 0.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.15 0.25 0.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 0.03
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.08 -0.13
Other Income -- -- 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.08 -0.09
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -0.08 -0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -0.08 -0.09
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -0.08 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -0.08 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am