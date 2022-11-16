English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Niwas Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 76.66% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niwas Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 76.66% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 50.34% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

     

    Niwas Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.230.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.070.230.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.150.250.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.03
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.020.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.08-0.13
    Other Income----0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.08-0.09
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.08-0.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.08-0.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-0.08-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-0.08-0.09
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.05-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.05-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.05-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.05-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Niwas Spinning #Niwas Spinning Mills #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am