Niwas Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 76.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 76.66% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 50.34% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.