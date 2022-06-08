Niwas Spinning Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 55.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niwas Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 55.84% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 16.38% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Niwas Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.
|
|Niwas Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.41
|0.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.41
|0.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.43
|0.48
|0.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.03
|-0.02
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.10
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|0.49
|--
|0.47
|P/L Before Tax
|0.39
|-0.10
|0.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.39
|-0.10
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.39
|-0.10
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited