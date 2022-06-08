Niwas Spinning Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 55.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 55.84% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 16.38% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Niwas Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.