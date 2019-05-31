Niwas Spinning Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 127.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niwas Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2019 up 127.46% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 91.98% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 up 90.35% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.
|
|Niwas Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.43
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.43
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.23
|0.49
|-0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.06
|2.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.16
|-2.18
|Other Income
|0.08
|--
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-1.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|9.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|9.34
|-1.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|9.34
|-1.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|9.34
|-1.89
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|6.63
|-1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|6.63
|-1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|6.63
|-1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|6.63
|-1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited