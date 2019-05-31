Niwas Spinning Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 127.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2019 up 127.46% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 91.98% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 up 90.35% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.