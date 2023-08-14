English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Niwas Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 55.63% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niwas Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 55.63% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Niwas Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.430.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.430.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.110.340.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation0.00-0.070.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.060.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.09-0.08
    Other Income--0.19--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.28-0.08
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.28-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.28-0.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.28-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.28-0.08
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.19-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.020.19-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.19-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.020.19-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Niwas Spinning #Niwas Spinning Mills #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!