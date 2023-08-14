Niwas Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 55.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 55.63% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.