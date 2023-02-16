Niwas Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 75.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 75.47% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 40.66% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.