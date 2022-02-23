Niwas Spinning Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 92.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 92.59% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 22.55% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.