Nivaka Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 78.49% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nivaka Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 78.49% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 636.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 280% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Nivaka Fashions shares closed at 4.43 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.50% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.

Nivaka Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.82 1.60 3.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.82 1.60 3.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.30 0.43 0.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -0.31 1.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.22 0.33
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.53 1.15 1.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 0.04 0.08
Other Income -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 0.04 0.08
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.34 0.04 0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.34 0.04 0.08
Tax -- 0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 0.03 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.34 0.03 0.06
Equity Share Capital 10.27 10.27 10.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

