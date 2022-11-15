Nivaka Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 78.49% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nivaka Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 78.49% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 636.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 280% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
Nivaka Fashions shares closed at 4.43 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.50% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.
|Nivaka Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.82
|1.60
|3.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.82
|1.60
|3.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|0.43
|0.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-0.31
|1.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.22
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|1.15
|1.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.04
|0.08
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.04
|0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.04
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|0.04
|0.08
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|0.03
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|0.03
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.27
|10.27
|10.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited