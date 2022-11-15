English
    Nivaka Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 78.49% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nivaka Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 78.49% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 636.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 280% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    Nivaka Fashions shares closed at 4.43 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.50% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.

    Nivaka Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.821.603.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.821.603.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.300.430.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-0.311.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.220.33
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.531.151.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.340.040.08
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.340.040.08
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.340.040.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.340.040.08
    Tax--0.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.340.030.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.340.030.06
    Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.000.01
    Diluted EPS----0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.000.01
    Diluted EPS----0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 am