Nivaka Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 78.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 78.49% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 636.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 280% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Nivaka Fashions shares closed at 4.43 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.50% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.