English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nivaka Fashions Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 90.46% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nivaka Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 90.46% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 389.41% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Nivaka Fashions shares closed at 2.27 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.14% returns over the last 6 months and -44.09% over the last 12 months.

    Nivaka Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.551.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.150.551.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.05-0.260.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.41-0.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.130.22
    Depreciation0.040.030.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.581.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.340.04
    Other Income0.240.570.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.230.04
    Interest0.05----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.230.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.230.04
    Tax--0.040.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.200.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.200.03
    Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.00
    Diluted EPS--0.02--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.00
    Diluted EPS--0.02--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nivaka Fashions #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!