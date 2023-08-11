Nivaka Fashions Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 90.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 90.46% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 389.41% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Nivaka Fashions shares closed at 2.27 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.14% returns over the last 6 months and -44.09% over the last 12 months.