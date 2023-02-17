 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nivaka Fashions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 62.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nivaka Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2022 down 62.62% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 690.4% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Nivaka Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.16 0.82 3.09
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.00
Total Income From Operations 1.16 0.82 3.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.30 2.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.26 -0.07 -0.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.33 0.24
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.32 0.53 1.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -0.34 0.02
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -0.34 0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 -0.34 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.13 -0.34 0.02
Tax 0.03 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.10 -0.34 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.10 -0.34 0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.27 10.27 10.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited