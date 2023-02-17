Nivaka Fashions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 62.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2022 down 62.62% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 690.4% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.