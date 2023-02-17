Nivaka Fashions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 62.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2022 down 62.62% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 690.4% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Nivaka Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Nivaka Fashions shares closed at 3.41 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.00% returns over the last 6 months and -52.64% over the last 12 months.