Nivaka Fashions Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 38.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in December 2021 down 38.48% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 104.39% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 141.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Nivaka Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Nivaka Fashions shares closed at 7.92 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and -3.41% over the last 12 months.