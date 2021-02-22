Nivaka Fashions Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore, down 4.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore in December 2020 down 4.93% from Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 down 236.56% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 down 180% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Nivaka Fashions shares closed at 8.50 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)