Nitta Gelatin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.53 crore, up 20.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.53 crore in September 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 103.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.74 crore in September 2022 up 195.24% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.72 crore in September 2022 up 109.96% from Rs. 12.25 crore in September 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 17.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in September 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 564.15 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.71% returns over the last 6 months and 133.12% over the last 12 months.

Nitta Gelatin India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.53 113.24 103.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.53 113.24 103.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.33 61.93 57.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.05 -4.08 -1.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.23 11.04 9.93
Depreciation 3.32 3.24 3.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.08 28.96 27.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.52 12.14 6.20
Other Income 4.88 0.93 2.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.40 13.07 8.83
Interest 1.91 1.16 1.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.49 11.90 7.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.49 11.90 7.64
Tax 4.75 3.46 2.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.74 8.45 5.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.74 8.45 5.33
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.33 9.30 5.87
Diluted EPS 17.33 9.30 5.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.33 9.30 5.87
Diluted EPS 17.33 9.30 5.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
