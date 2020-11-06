Nitta Gelatin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore, up 11.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore in September 2020 up 11.71% from Rs. 76.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.49 crore in September 2020 up 65.81% from Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.78 crore in September 2020 up 38.42% from Rs. 11.40 crore in September 2019.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.35 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.64 in September 2019.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 168.75 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 63.91% returns over the last 6 months and 32.67% over the last 12 months.