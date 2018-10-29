Nitta Gelatin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.24 crore, down 47.64% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.24 crore in September 2018 down 47.64% from Rs. 80.67 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2018 down 138.91% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018 down 92.52% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2017.
Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 140.00 on October 17, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nitta Gelatin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.24
|62.35
|80.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.24
|62.35
|80.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.84
|21.66
|48.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.44
|8.21
|-11.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.52
|7.73
|7.76
|Depreciation
|2.82
|2.79
|2.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.65
|19.33
|23.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.15
|2.63
|7.81
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.16
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.99
|2.79
|8.28
|Interest
|0.78
|0.91
|1.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.77
|1.88
|7.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.77
|1.88
|7.14
|Tax
|-0.98
|0.67
|2.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.79
|1.21
|4.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.79
|1.21
|4.60
|Equity Share Capital
|9.08
|9.08
|9.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|1.33
|5.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|1.33
|5.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|1.33
|5.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|1.33
|5.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited