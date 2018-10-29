Nitta Gelatin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.24 crore, down 47.64% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 42.24 crore in September 2018 down 47.64% from Rs. 80.67 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2018 down 138.91% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018 down 92.52% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2017.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 140.00 on October 17, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.