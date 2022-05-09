 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitta Gelatin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.35 crore, up 25.97% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.35 crore in March 2022 up 25.97% from Rs. 93.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022 up 463.82% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.91 crore in March 2022 up 138.5% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 295.65 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.85% returns over the last 6 months and 57.55% over the last 12 months.

Nitta Gelatin India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.35 115.95 93.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.35 115.95 93.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.30 62.19 56.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.55 -0.74 -4.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.92 10.43 9.12
Depreciation 3.36 3.41 3.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.16 27.58 25.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.05 13.08 2.69
Other Income 0.50 1.36 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.55 14.45 3.44
Interest 1.13 1.02 0.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.42 13.43 2.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.42 13.43 2.54
Tax 3.73 3.93 0.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.69 9.50 1.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.69 9.50 1.54
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.57 10.47 1.70
Diluted EPS 9.57 10.47 1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.57 10.47 1.70
Diluted EPS 9.57 10.47 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
