Nitta Gelatin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.35 crore, up 25.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.35 crore in March 2022 up 25.97% from Rs. 93.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022 up 463.82% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.91 crore in March 2022 up 138.5% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 295.65 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.85% returns over the last 6 months and 57.55% over the last 12 months.