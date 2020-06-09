Nitta Gelatin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.07 crore, down 12.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.07 crore in March 2020 down 12.23% from Rs. 76.41 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2020 down 196.84% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 down 91.4% from Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2019.
Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 131.70 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.
|Nitta Gelatin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.07
|75.91
|76.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.07
|75.91
|76.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.98
|41.63
|39.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.33
|-6.23
|-3.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.78
|9.14
|8.04
|Depreciation
|3.75
|3.80
|3.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.30
|22.16
|23.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|5.41
|2.60
|Other Income
|-1.78
|0.55
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.19
|5.96
|2.77
|Interest
|1.76
|2.03
|2.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.95
|3.93
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.95
|3.93
|0.04
|Tax
|-3.37
|1.12
|-1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.59
|2.81
|1.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.59
|2.81
|1.64
|Equity Share Capital
|9.08
|9.08
|9.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|3.09
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|3.09
|1.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|3.09
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|3.09
|1.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:02 am