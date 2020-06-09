Nitta Gelatin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.07 crore, down 12.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.07 crore in March 2020 down 12.23% from Rs. 76.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2020 down 196.84% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 down 91.4% from Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2019.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 131.70 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.