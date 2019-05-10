Nitta Gelatin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.41 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.41 crore in March 2019 down 13.8% from Rs. 88.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019 down 70.07% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2019 down 44.69% from Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2018.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.59 in March 2018.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 125.70 on May 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and -39.05% over the last 12 months.