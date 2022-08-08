 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitta Gelatin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.24 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.24 crore in June 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 91.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2022 up 174.44% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2022 up 84.5% from Rs. 8.84 crore in June 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in June 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 361.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.42% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.

Nitta Gelatin India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.24 118.35 91.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 113.24 118.35 91.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.93 56.30 52.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.08 3.55 -2.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.04 11.92 9.55
Depreciation 3.24 3.36 3.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.96 30.16 24.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.14 13.05 4.13
Other Income 0.93 0.50 1.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.07 13.55 5.44
Interest 1.16 1.13 1.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.90 12.42 4.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.90 12.42 4.12
Tax 3.46 3.73 1.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.45 8.69 3.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.45 8.69 3.08
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.30 9.57 3.39
Diluted EPS 9.30 9.57 3.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.30 9.57 3.39
Diluted EPS 9.30 9.57 3.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
