Nitta Gelatin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.24 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.24 crore in June 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 91.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2022 up 174.44% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2022 up 84.5% from Rs. 8.84 crore in June 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in June 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 361.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.42% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.