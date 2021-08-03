Nitta Gelatin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore, up 9.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore in June 2021 up 9.85% from Rs. 82.93 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2021 up 40.27% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.84 crore in June 2021 up 8.2% from Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2020.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2020.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 323.10 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)