Nitta Gelatin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 75.19 crore, up 20.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.19 crore in June 2019 up 20.59% from Rs. 62.35 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2019 up 28.1% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2019 up 37.1% from Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2018.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2018.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 119.15 on May 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -38.33% over the last 12 months.