Nitta Gelatin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.18 crore, up 21.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.18 crore in December 2020 up 21.43% from Rs. 75.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2020 up 79.14% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2020 up 34.63% from Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2019.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.09 in December 2019.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 172.45 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.40% returns over the last 6 months and 30.99% over the last 12 months.