Nitta Gelatin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 62.96 crore, down 33.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.96 crore in December 2018 down 33.67% from Rs. 94.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2018 down 72.15% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2018 down 49.36% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2017.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.37 in December 2017.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 129.55 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -28.33% returns over the last 6 months and -42.37% over the last 12 months.