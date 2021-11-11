Nitta Gelatin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.15 crore, up 26.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.15 crore in September 2021 up 26.05% from Rs. 94.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2021 down 23.04% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2021 down 12.79% from Rs. 14.23 crore in September 2020.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.74 in September 2020.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 240.95 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.05% returns over the last 6 months and 46.88% over the last 12 months.