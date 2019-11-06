Nitta Gelatin Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 91.07 crore, up 49.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.07 crore in September 2019 up 49.59% from Rs. 60.88 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2019 up 379.19% from Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.24 crore in September 2019 up 350.34% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2018.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2018.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 127.20 on November 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.55% returns over the last 6 months and -4.68% over the last 12 months.