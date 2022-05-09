 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitta Gelatin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore in March 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 105.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.20 crore in March 2022 up 459.89% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.12 crore in March 2022 up 186.49% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 303.30 on May 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 61.63% over the last 12 months.

Nitta Gelatin India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.60 138.79 105.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.60 138.79 105.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.32 77.25 64.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.72 -2.07 -6.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.29 11.86 10.76
Depreciation 3.56 3.62 3.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.87 30.13 28.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.84 18.01 3.48
Other Income 0.72 1.49 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.56 19.50 4.24
Interest 1.16 1.06 0.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.40 18.44 3.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.40 18.44 3.32
Tax 5.30 5.17 1.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.10 13.28 2.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.10 13.28 2.30
Minority Interest -0.91 -0.63 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.20 12.65 2.18
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.43 13.93 2.40
Diluted EPS 13.43 13.93 2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.43 13.93 2.40
Diluted EPS 13.43 13.93 2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
