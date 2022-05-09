Nitta Gelatin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore in March 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 105.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.20 crore in March 2022 up 459.89% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.12 crore in March 2022 up 186.49% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 303.30 on May 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 61.63% over the last 12 months.