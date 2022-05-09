English
    Nitta Gelatin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore in March 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 105.05 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.20 crore in March 2022 up 459.89% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.12 crore in March 2022 up 186.49% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2021.

    Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2021.

    Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 303.30 on May 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 61.63% over the last 12 months.

    Nitta Gelatin India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.60138.79105.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.60138.79105.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.3277.2564.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.72-2.07-6.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2911.8610.76
    Depreciation3.563.623.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.8730.1328.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8418.013.48
    Other Income0.721.490.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5619.504.24
    Interest1.161.060.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.4018.443.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.4018.443.32
    Tax5.305.171.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.1013.282.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.1013.282.30
    Minority Interest-0.91-0.63-0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.2012.652.18
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4313.932.40
    Diluted EPS13.4313.932.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4313.932.40
    Diluted EPS13.4313.932.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Nitta Gelatin #Nitta Gelatin India #Results
    first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
