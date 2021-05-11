Nitta Gelatin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.05 crore, up 38.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.05 crore in March 2021 up 38.8% from Rs. 75.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2021 up 301.42% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2021 up 401.24% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2020.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 179.75 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and 74.51% over the last 12 months.