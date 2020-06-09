Nitta Gelatin Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.68 crore, down 13.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.68 crore in March 2020 down 13.13% from Rs. 87.12 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020 down 191.66% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020 down 84.2% from Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2019.
Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 131.70 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.
|Nitta Gelatin India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.68
|87.31
|87.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.68
|87.31
|87.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.90
|45.99
|42.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.89
|-5.56
|-3.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.95
|10.42
|9.21
|Depreciation
|3.92
|3.96
|3.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.29
|24.44
|25.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|8.06
|6.26
|Other Income
|-1.82
|0.45
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.31
|8.51
|6.28
|Interest
|1.80
|2.06
|2.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.10
|6.45
|3.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.10
|6.45
|3.45
|Tax
|-3.18
|1.70
|1.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|4.75
|1.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|4.75
|1.61
|Minority Interest
|-0.16
|-0.35
|-0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.08
|4.40
|1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|9.08
|9.08
|9.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|4.85
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|4.85
|1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|4.85
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|4.85
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:57 am