Nitta Gelatin Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.68 crore, down 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.68 crore in March 2020 down 13.13% from Rs. 87.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020 down 191.66% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020 down 84.2% from Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2019.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 131.70 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.