Nitta Gelatin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.41 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.41 crore in June 2022 up 26.28% from Rs. 106.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.24 crore in June 2022 up 263.66% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.57 crore in June 2022 up 133.4% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in June 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 361.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.42% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.

Nitta Gelatin India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.41 141.60 106.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.41 141.60 106.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.53 68.32 62.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.60 4.72 -2.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.57 13.29 10.96
Depreciation 3.44 3.56 3.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.49 32.87 26.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.98 18.84 4.70
Other Income 1.15 0.72 1.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.13 19.56 6.09
Interest 1.19 1.16 1.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.93 18.40 4.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.93 18.40 4.74
Tax 4.97 5.30 1.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.96 13.10 3.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.96 13.10 3.51
Minority Interest -0.72 -0.91 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.24 12.20 3.37
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.48 13.43 3.71
Diluted EPS 13.48 13.43 3.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.48 13.43 3.71
Diluted EPS 13.48 13.43 3.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
