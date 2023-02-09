Nitta Gelatin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.55 crore, up 0.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.55 crore in December 2022 up 0.55% from Rs. 138.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.26 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.88 crore in December 2022 up 63.84% from Rs. 23.12 crore in December 2021.