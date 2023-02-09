 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitta Gelatin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.55 crore, up 0.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.55 crore in December 2022 up 0.55% from Rs. 138.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.26 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.88 crore in December 2022 up 63.84% from Rs. 23.12 crore in December 2021.

Nitta Gelatin India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 139.55 145.78 138.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 139.55 145.78 138.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.81 66.82 77.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.48 2.79 -2.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.70 12.80 11.86
Depreciation 3.64 3.53 3.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.83 36.38 30.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.06 23.47 18.01
Other Income 0.18 0.16 1.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.24 23.64 19.50
Interest 0.89 1.93 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.35 21.70 18.44
Exceptional Items 2.97 -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.32 21.70 18.44
Tax 7.52 6.34 5.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.80 15.37 13.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.80 15.37 13.28
Minority Interest -1.54 -0.74 -0.63
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.26 14.63 12.65
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.02 16.12 13.93
Diluted EPS 30.02 16.12 13.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.02 16.12 13.93
Diluted EPS 30.02 16.12 13.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
