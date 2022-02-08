Nitta Gelatin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 138.79 crore, up 35.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.79 crore in December 2021 up 35.33% from Rs. 102.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021 up 98.21% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.12 crore in December 2021 up 60.89% from Rs. 14.37 crore in December 2020.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.03 in December 2020.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 256.15 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and 47.38% over the last 12 months.