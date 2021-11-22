Nitiraj Enginee Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore, down 24.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore in September 2021 down 24.56% from Rs. 11.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 107.52% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021 down 45.68% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2020.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 48.10 on November 18, 2021 (NSE)