Nitiraj Enginee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore in March 2023 down 16.3% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 94.32% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 1783.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 75.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.24% returns over the last 6 months and 8.20% over the last 12 months.
|Nitiraj Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.37
|11.36
|13.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.37
|11.36
|13.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.70
|5.83
|6.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.51
|-0.21
|1.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.66
|1.22
|1.61
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.92
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.56
|3.45
|3.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.16
|-1.11
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.19
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.35
|-0.82
|Interest
|0.04
|0.08
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.27
|-0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.19
|-3.19
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|0.08
|-4.16
|Tax
|0.30
|-0.20
|-1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.28
|-3.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.28
|-3.00
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.28
|-2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.28
|-2.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.28
|-2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.28
|-2.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited