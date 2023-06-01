English
    Nitiraj Enginee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore in March 2023 down 16.3% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 94.32% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 1783.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 75.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.24% returns over the last 6 months and 8.20% over the last 12 months.

    Nitiraj Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.3711.3613.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.3711.3613.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.705.836.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.51-0.211.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.221.61
    Depreciation0.960.920.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.563.453.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.16-1.11
    Other Income0.170.190.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.35-0.82
    Interest0.040.080.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.27-0.97
    Exceptional Items---0.19-3.19
    P/L Before Tax0.130.08-4.16
    Tax0.30-0.20-1.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.28-3.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.28-3.00
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.28-2.92
    Diluted EPS-0.170.28-2.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.28-2.92
    Diluted EPS-0.170.28-2.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

