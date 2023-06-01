Nitiraj Enginee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore in March 2023 down 16.3% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 94.32% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 1783.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 75.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.24% returns over the last 6 months and 8.20% over the last 12 months.