Nitiraj Enginee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, down 16.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in March 2022 down 16.26% from Rs. 16.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 down 508.7% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 96.49% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.
Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 70.55 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.84% returns over the last 6 months and 76.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nitiraj Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.59
|12.27
|16.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.59
|12.27
|16.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.37
|3.08
|8.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.93
|4.05
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|1.61
|1.75
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.78
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.90
|2.56
|4.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|0.20
|0.90
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.06
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.25
|1.03
|Interest
|0.15
|0.13
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|0.12
|1.02
|Exceptional Items
|-3.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.16
|0.12
|1.02
|Tax
|-1.17
|0.04
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.00
|0.09
|0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.00
|0.09
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|62.85
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.92
|0.08
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-2.92
|0.08
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.92
|0.08
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-2.92
|0.08
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited