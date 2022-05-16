Nitiraj Enginee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, down 16.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in March 2022 down 16.26% from Rs. 16.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 down 508.7% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 96.49% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 70.55 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.84% returns over the last 6 months and 76.38% over the last 12 months.